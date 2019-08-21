Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari (File photo)
Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari (File photo)

Court rejects Zardari, Talpur's request for 'A' class facilities in jail

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:09 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): An accountability court here on Tuesday rejected a request filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, seeking A-class and extra facilities in prison during judicial remand in fake accounts cases.
National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG) Sardar Muzafar Abbasi pleaded before the court that the petitions, submitted last Friday, were not maintainable as the accused should approach Inspector General (IG) Prisons, Punjab -- a relevant forum for their requests, The News International reported.
Abbasi added that the government had removed the rule of A and B classes in prisons and had replaced it with 'better class'.
However, one had to request IG Prisons to get this facility, who was bound to refer the matter to the Home Department for a decision, he said.
Abbasi informed the court that the prisoners of 'better class' were also provided facilities like any common prisoner but they could avail the extra facilities, such as airconditioning, television, radio, Ipad/Ipod, refrigerator, and others, at their own expenditures.
Earlier, Zardari's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa contended before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir that since his client held the president's office and currently he was a member of the Parliament, the Constitution allowed him extra facilities for a lifetime.
The former president was suffering from cardiac problems and the court had also allowed him to keep an attendant while being under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he argued.
Zardari was first arrested by the NAB in June, this year, after the Islamabad High Court recalled the pre-arrest bail granted to him and his sister in the fake accounts case worth Rs 4.4 billion.
Zardari and his sister have denied any links with the fake accounts. The two have the option of appealing the order in the Supreme Court.
The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs 4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:19 IST

Islamabad's rhetoric on Kashmir downplayed after France urges...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Ramping up rhetoric against India, Pakistan is endlessly trying to involve the international community in the wake of New Delhi's historic decision to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. This move comes despite the latter's, time and again, rei

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:12 IST

US envoy on Afghan peace heads to Doha to conclude talks with Taliban

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Tuesday (local time) left for the Qatari capital of Doha to resume peace talks with the Taliban aimed at ending the 18-year conflict in the war-torn country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:48 IST

Zakir Naik apologises to non-Muslims, says he isn't racist

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 21 (ANI): A day after being questioned by Malaysian police for hours over his racially sensitive remarks against Hindus and Chinese, controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on Tuesday apologised to non-Muslims for the comments.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:42 IST

Trump calls Kashmir 'a complicated situation', once again...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump here on Tuesday (local time) once again offered his proposal to mediate on Kashmir, despite making it clear before that the ongoing dispute in the region should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 02:34 IST

India, Australia election officials discuss future of electoral democracy

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Australian election officials joined their Indian counterparts here on Tuesday to discuss the future of electoral democracy, with a focus on issues such as increasing voter participation, the merits of electronic voting and counting; and political funding, disclosure a

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 02:24 IST

Boris Johnson calls India-Pak to resolve Kashmir issue...

London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): While making it clear to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the UK views Kashmir issue as a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has underlined the importance of resolving issues through dialogue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:26 IST

Pak fired over 200 missiles on Afghanistan's Kunar province in...

Kabul [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan has fired over 200 missiles on Afghanistan's Kunar province in the last three days, the provincial governor's spokesman Abdul Ghani Musamim said on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:03 IST

Jaishankar discusses preparatory measures ahead of Sheikh...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen and discussed the preparatory measures in relation to the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in October during which a number of Me

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:51 IST

Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:30 IST

Pakistan to take Kashmir issue to ICJ: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Pakistan will take Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:55 IST

US accuses China of bullying tactics in South China Sea

Washington [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday accused China of using "bullying tactics" in disputed waters of the South China Sea and vowed to "oppose" the "coercive behaviour" of Bejing that threatened regional peace and security.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:57 IST

Hong Kong: Britain expresses concern over disappearance of...

London [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Britain on Tuesday "expressed concern" over the disappearance of an employee in its consulate in Hong Kong.

Read More
iocl