Court reserves verdict on NAB's appeal for physical remand of Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 9 (ANI): An accountability court in Lahore on Friday reserved its verdict on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for 15-day physical remand of opposition leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin, who was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog yesterday in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A few hours earlier, Maryam, along with her cousin Yousaf Abbas appeared before an accountability court today as the NAB sought a 15-day physical remand for the two, Dawn News reported.

Accountability court judge Naeem Arshad heard NAB's request in the matter. Special prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah and Haris Qureshi presented arguments on behalf of the accountability watchdog. Advocate Amjad Pervez was at the court on behalf of Maryam and her cousin.

During the proceedings, Asadullah said that suspicious transactions had been carried out in Maryam's bank accounts and added that NAB had summoned her twice.

Asadullah said that Maryam was a shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills while Abbas had been a shareholder as well as a director.

Meanwhile, the NAB lawyer said that Maryam did not provide satisfactory answers to their questions, adding that the shares which Maryam had purchased in 2008 were transferred to her father, Nawaz Sharif, the erstwhile prime minister of Pakistan, in 2015.

Maryam was taken into custody before meeting her father at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, according to Geo News.

The PML-N Vice President was previously jailed in the Avenfield corruption case last year, along with her father and husband. All three were released from jail within a few months before Nawaz was sent to jail again in Lahore in relation with the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. (ANI)

