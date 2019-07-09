Court summons Maryam Nawaz on July 19 in Avenfield reference

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 9 (ANI): An accountability court here on Tuesday summoned jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz Safdar, to appear before it on July 19 in connection with presenting fake trust deed in the Avenfield reference.

The notice was issued by accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir, Dunya News has reported.

Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog -- the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) -- had moved the accountability court to trial Maryam, the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), for presenting fabricated trust deed in the reference.

"The deed presented by Maryam Nawaz proved fake," the NAB said in its argument during the hearing of the plea filed by the anti-graft watchdog body.

According to ARY News, Maryam during the hearing of the Avenfield reference had presented the trust deed of the Nescoll and Nielson Limited companies, showing her as a trustee, which was proved to be fake. Following which the NAB had requested the court to start a trial against the PML-N leader.

Last year, the accountability court had recorded the statement of the principal witness in the Calibri font case against Maryam.

On July 6 last year, the court had sentenced PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of PS eight million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield properties case.

Judge Bashir had also awarded Maryam with seven-year imprisonment and fined her PS two million whereas her husband Safdar was awarded one-year jail term. (ANI)

