COVID-19: 22 Malaysians sent to quarantine in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Twenty-Two Malaysian nationals have been sent to quarantine in Khel Gaon here from a mosque in Hindpiri area.

"They have been kept in isolation and their COVID19 tests will be done. The probe being done as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines," Superintendent of police Anish Gupta told ANI on Monday.

According to the Health Ministry, not a single case of coronavirus has been found in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases reached 1,251 on Monday. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202. (ANI)

