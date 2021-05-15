COVID-19: 260 oxygen concentrators airlifted from UK to India

London [UK], May 15 (ANI): The High Commission of India in the United Kingdom said that 260 more oxygen concentrators have been airlifted to New Delhi, as India fights a devastating second COVID-19 wave.

Taking to Twitter, the High Commission thanked donors for their generous contribution, along with Qatar Airways, Air Vistara and DB Schenker for free logistics.

"260 more Concentrators airlifted today to @IndianRedCross NewDelhi contributed by @O2CforIndia-226, IndiansinLondon @IIL2004

-20 & St.Albans-14. @HCI_London thanks donors for generous contribution & @qatarairways @airvistara for free transport & @DBSchenker for free logistics," tweeted India in the UK.

Earlier this month, an Indian Air Force aircraft, carrying another 450 oxygen cylinders from the United Kingdom, arrived in Chennai on Tuesday, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.



The United Kingdom on May 2 had announced that it will be sending additional 1,000 ventilators from the UK's surplus supply to Indian hospitals as part of its commitment to support India's fight against the second wave of coronavirus.

Earlier today, four IAF aircraft arrived in Chennai carrying oxygen cylinders from Singapore.

As per the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Chennai Customs, working in close coordination with the state government, ensured their smooth and swift clearance.

As many as 3,43,144 new COVID-19 cases, 3,44,776 recoveries and 4,000 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry reported on Friday, taking the total cases in the country to 2,40,46,809.

There are currently 37,04,893 active COVID cases.

Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

