COVID-19 alert extended two more weeks in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], November 12 (ANI): Taiwan has extended nationwide COVID-19 alert for two more weeks until November 29, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Thursday.

Amid COVID-19 relaxation, Taipei Times reported that licensed adult entertainment venues with hosts or hostesses, such as nightclubs, disco halls, bars and massage parlours, would be conditionally allowed to open from Tuesday next week, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung.

Employees must receive their first COVID-19 vaccination two full weeks before starting work, and provide a negative COVID-19 test result, either from a rapid screening or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, within three days, he said, adding that workers who are not fully vaccinated must test negative for the virus weekly.



Customers would also be required to have had at least one COVID-19 shot two weeks before visiting such venues, he said.

While mask rules would remain the same until November 29, people can remove them while exercising, singing, taking photographs, giving speeches or teaching a class indoors, the center said, Taipei Times reported.

The center also finalised quarantine rules for people returning for the Lunar New Year holiday, which is called "7+7."

From December 14 to February 14 next year, people arriving fully vaccinated with vaccines approved for emergency use by Taiwan or the World Health Organisation (WHO) can choose to stay in a quarantined hotel or self-paid centralised quarantine facility for seven days, and then spend the next seven days quarantine at home. (ANI)

