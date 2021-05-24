COVID-19: Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from five South Asian countries

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 24 (ANI): Bahrain has announced the suspension of entry for travellers arriving from five South Asian countries from Monday amid the COVID-19 surge.

According to Colombo Page, Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs has announced the suspension of entry for travelers arriving from red list countries, namely - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal - on all flights starting from today.

The measure has been taken in line with Government Executive Committee directives and based on the recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the coronavirus.



Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not subject to the suspension but will have to present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding and undertake another PCR test on arrival and on the tenth day of stay.

In addition, citizens and residency visa holders must quarantine for ten days at their residence or at a licensed quarantine facility approved by the National Health Regulatory Authority.

Red list countries are modified based on an assessment made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is periodically reviewed in line with international developments.

Bahrain reported 214,870 positive COVID-19 cases with 809 deaths so far, as per World Health Organisation on Sunday. As of May 11, a total of 1,434,023 vaccine doses have been administered here. (ANI)

