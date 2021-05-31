COVID-19: Bangladesh again extends India border closure

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 30 (ANI): Bangladesh government has decided to extend the ongoing ban on public travel through land ports to India till June 14 in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the neighbourhood, Bangladesh's land border has been closed with India since April 26. May 31 was supposed to be the last day of the ban, however, the ban was extended yet again, Dhaka Tribune reported.

This comes after a decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the country's foreign secretary on Saturday.

The government has also decided to stop travel through two more land ports to stop the spread of the virus. The newly-closed land ports with India are Darshana of Chuadanga and Sona masjid of Chapainawabganj.

Darshana port will be closed for one week, while Sona Masjid for two weeks. However, cargo movement will continue as usual.

Although land ports have been shut with India, stranded Bangladeshis can return home from four other land ports namely Benapole, Agartala, Hili and Burimari. Meanwhile, export-import of goods will be allowed.

This decision has been taken as Bangladesh is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 related deaths.

The health authorities in the country say the infection rate is showing a notable upward trend in districts that share borders with or are close to India, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bangladesh has registered 34 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the country's toll to 12,583. The total number of infections now stands at 798,830. (ANI)