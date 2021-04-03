COVID-19: Bangladesh announces 7-day countrywide lockdown from April 5

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 3 (ANI): Bangladesh government on Saturday announced a week-long countrywide lockdown from April 5 to curb the new wave of COVID-19 infections.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government is all set to announce a countrywide week-long lockdown, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, made the announcement at a regular briefing from his official residence on Saturday morning.

"Every office and court will be closed during this lockdown but industries and mills will continue their operation on rotation," State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said while confirming the matter to Dhaka Tribune.

Ask why industries and mill will be kept operational during the lockdown period, the state minister replied: "If we close the mills then the workers may have to leave their workstations and head for home."

Bangladesh reported a record 6,830 new cases in the past 24 hours till Friday at 8 am, with an alarming 23.28 per cent single-day infection rate. With the new cases, the tally has reached 6,24,594 in the country.

The country reported 50 deaths in the 24 hours to Friday morning, taking the tally of fatalities to 9,155. (ANI)