COVID-19: Bangladesh extends strict lockdown till August 5

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 22 (ANI): Bangladesh on Thursday again extended the strict lockdown until August 5 in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions will come into force at 8 am (local time) on July 23 and will continue till August 5 at midnight, unless extended again, reported Dhaka Tribune.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said this lockdown will be stricter than the one imposed last time.



Hossain said that this lockdown will be stricter than the one imposed last time. Police, the para-military Bangladesh Border Guard and the Army will keep a strict vigil on the roads.

"Offices, courts, garment factories and all other export-oriented industries, everything to be precise, will remain closed. Strict restrictions will remain as before," Dhaka Tribune quoted Hossain as saying.

Asked if there were any plans to ease the lockdown for those who went home for Eid, he said, "No, those who went back to their home districts can't return to the city before August 5. We had made it clear earlier too."

Earlier, on July 13, the government decided to ease the lockdown restrictions in the country for eight days due to Eid-ul-Azha. The lockdown restrictions were lifted a day later.

Bangladesh reported 7,614 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 11,36,503 and the death toll at 18,498, Xinhua reported citing the data of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). (ANI)

