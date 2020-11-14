COVID-19: Bangladesh records 14 deaths within 24 hours

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 14 (ANI): Bangladesh on Saturday recorded 14 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.



The tally of coronavirus infections has surged to 4,30,496 as 1,531 new cases were confirmed, reported The Daily Star.



A total of 11,795 samples were tested at 115 authorised laboratories across the country.

Citing Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release, The Daily Star reported, the total sample tests, 12.98 per cent tested positive, while 17.03 per cent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far.

The recovery count rose to 3,47,849 after another 1,462 patients were discharged from the hospitals, the release added. (ANI)

