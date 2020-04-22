COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nepal, total reaches 42

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 22 (ANI): Nepal's COVID-19 hotspot, Udaypur district, on Tuesday recorded 11 new cases taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 42 in the country.

"...The total number of COVID-19 patients in Nepal has reached 42," Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population said.

"While testing the samples of suspected cases residing at Triyuga Municipality's Bhulke, 11 have come out positive and are being kept under observation at Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar," the ministry added.

As many as 260 samples have been collected from Bhulke, which has been declared as the hotspot for the outbreak in the Himalayan nation.

The Central Lab in Kathmandu identified three new cases of COVID-19 till 7 pm (local time) and procedures underway for 20 other samples.

"Other 69 samples also were sent on to Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar," the ministry further said.

Out of the 11 new cases, 9 new cases have been identified as male whereas two are females.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Office of Udaypur has announced to seal the district starting Wednesday morning. (ANI)

