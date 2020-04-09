COVID-19 cases cross 4,000 in Pakistan, death toll at 64

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 4,332 on Thursday with Punjab province having more than 2,100 people affected, according to the National Command and Control Centre's latest statistics.

There was an increase of 248 new cases between Wednesday and Thursday. So far, 572 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, ARY News reported

Punjab province has reported as many as 2,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 followed by Sindh with 1,128 cases. 560 confirmed cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 213 in Gilgit Baltistan, 212 in Balochistan, 102 in Islamabad and 28 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Five people have died in the last 24 hours bringing the nation-wide toll to 64. Thirty-one patients are currently battling for life at healthcare centers.

Overall, 42 per cent of the cases are said to be of local transmission in the country while rest are of the nationals who came from abroad.

The health authorities have overall conducted 44,896 tests including 2,737 tests during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

