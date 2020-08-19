COVID-19 cases cross 6,000 in Maldives

Male [Maldives], Aug 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed cases">COVID-19 cases in the Maldives has crossed 6,000 while the death toll has reached 24, local media reported here on Wednesday.

According to the Health Protection Agency (HPA), 170 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, pushing the country's total cases to 6,079.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 118 were detected from the densely populated Greater Male region and 139 of the new cases were Maldivian citizens, while the remaining 31 were foreign nationals.

There are 2,401 active cases in the country's 18 islands and 12 resorts. A total of 3,488 people have fully recovered from the virus, while 1,478 are currently in isolation facilities.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old Maldivian woman died on Tuesday, pushing the country's death toll to 24. (ANI/Xinhua)

