COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh rise to 529,031, death toll reaches 7,942

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 702 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 529,031 and death toll at 7,942, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 15,097 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 473,855 including 682 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.50 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.57 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

