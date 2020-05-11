COVID-19 cases in Nepal rise to 120

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 11 (ANI): Nepal recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, which took the nationwide tally to 120, Ministry of Health and Population confirmed.

All the cases are from Kapilvastu District in west Nepal, according to Health Ministry Deputy Spokesperson, Samir Kumar Adhikari.

"As per the updated figures, COVID-19 infection has been confirmed to be 120. As per the tests undertaken at National Public Health Laboratory, 10 new cases have been registered. They hail from Kapilvastu's Yasodhara Village Council Ward no. 5 and Buddhabhumi Municipality Ward no. 7 and 10. Nine are men, aged from 18 to 34 years. The other one is yet to be asertained," Adhikari said in the statement.

The health condition of the patients is normal and they are in contact with the health workers, said the ministry.

With 10 more cases, Kapilvastu District alone hosts 15 cases of deadly SARS-CoV-2 infection.

So far, 35 cases have been reported in Province 1, 31 in Province 2, seven in Bagmati, two in Karnali and five in Sudurpaschim.

Likewise, 31 people have recovered and three have been readmitted after they tested positive for the virus in retests.

On Sunday, Nepal introduced time card for vehicles to ply on the road easing the lockdown in the capital Kathmandu.

Nepal's cabinet meeting last week had decided on to let 45 different kinds of industries to operate abiding strictly with the protection guidelines further easing the lockdown. (ANI)

