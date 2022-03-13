COVID-19 cases in South Korea above 350,000 for 2nd Day in row

Seoul [South Korea], March 13 (ANI/Sputnik): New COVID-19 cases in South Korea remain above 350,000 for the second day in a row, marking the highest peak since the onset of the pandemic due to the rapid spread of the Omicron strain, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday.

According to the agency, the country registered 350,190 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This includes 350,157 cases where the source of infection was within the country rather than outside. Moreover, over the past 24 hours, 251 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were confirmed.



The all-time record of 383,664 infections was set just the day before, on Saturday. COVID-19 cases in South Korea exceeded 300,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry had decided to extend its advisory against overseas trips for another month amid the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the country and the global spread of the Omicron strain, the Yonhap News agency reported. The advisory will reportedly remain in force until April 13. At the same time, the country's foreign ministry believes it to be the last extension of the recommendation initially issued two years ago.

In total, over 6 million people have been infected in South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's total coronavirus death toll amounts to 10,395 cases. (ANI/Sputnik)

