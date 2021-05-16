COVID-19 cases in Thailand surpass 100,000

Bangkok [Thailand], May 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand's tally of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 100,000 with 2,302 cases confirmed on Sunday, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new infections, including 2,279 domestic and 23 imported cases, brought the national caseload to 101,447, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

Nearly 75 percent of the total cases have been recorded since April 1, when the third wave began and quickly spread across the entire country, Apisamai said.



The country also reported 24 new deaths, raising the death toll to 589.

With 1,218 infections, Bangkok recorded the highest number of new local cases among all provinces in Thailand, as new clusters have emerged across the capital.

Around 35,055 patients are currently under treatment, with 1,228 in severe conditions, Apisamai said.

As of Saturday, over 2.24 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Thailand, according to official data. (ANI/Xinhua)

