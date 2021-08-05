COVID-19 cases increase to 315,118 in Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], August 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 315,118 on Wednesday after 4,051 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

A total of 322 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 10,695 in the country as of Wednesday, the release said.

According to the ministry's release, a total of 225,849 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 3.20 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.



The Chinese Embassy to Myanmar recently donated a total of 25,000 masks, 500 face shields, a batch of disinfectants and hand sanitizers to the University of Foreign Languages and 35,000 masks, 1,000 face shields, a batch of disinfectants, and hand sanitizers to the Higher Education Department in Yangon, according to the embassy's release on Wednesday.

The embassy also donated medical supplies including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, oximeters, test kits, medicines, masks, and oxygen cylinders to the departmental organizations from the business sector, the release said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has donated medicines and medical equipment and sent medical experts to assist Myanmar's fight against the pandemic.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

