COVID-19 cases reach 55,540 in Afghanistan with 22 new infections

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 55,540 including 4,598 active cases.



Some 1,022 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, and 22 were positive in seven provinces out of 34 Afghan provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

No patient died within the period, and the death toll stands at 2,428, the statement added.

Local health experts believe that the actual number of infections could be higher than the official figures, as many patients did not visit hospitals and there was no system to register them. (ANI/Xinhua)

