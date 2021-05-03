COVID-19 cases rise to 142,838 in Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], May 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has risen to 142,838 on Sunday after seven new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.



No new death was reported on Sunday, leaving the death toll at 3,209 in the country, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 131,981 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 2.57 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,524 samples tested on Sunday.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

