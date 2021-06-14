COVID-19 cases rise to 145,603 in Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], June 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar surged to 145,603 on Sunday with 373 new confirmed cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

Three new deaths from the pandemic were reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 3,244 in the Asian country, the release said.



According to the ministry's figures, a total of 132,928 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 2.64 million samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, including 2,902 samples tested on Sunday.

The daily COVID-19 cases increased to around 100 beginning late May in Myanmar and the ministry has imposed a stay-at-home order in some townships of the country in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

