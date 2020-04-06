COVID-19 cases rise to 349 in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 6 (ANI): Afghanistan's health ministry on Monday said that the total coronavirus positive cases in the country stood at 367, after 30 new cases were registered in the within the past 24 hours.

Herat confirmed 16 new cases, followed by Kabul (6), Nimruz (3), Kunduz (2), Faryab (2) and Daikundi (1) provinces, as per the Health Ministry data cited by TOLOnews.

Meanwhile, seven people are reported dead from the contagious disease in Afghanistan and 12 others have recovered.

Herat has the highest number of cases -- with 239 --, while Kabul is in second place with 57 cases.

Coronavirus has infected more than 1.2 million worldwide and killed close to 70,000, according to the data compiled by the US-based John Hopkins University. (ANI)

