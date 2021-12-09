COVID-19 cases rise to 525,750 in Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], December 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 525,750 in Myanmar after 347 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Thursday.



With five new deaths, the death toll increased to 19,162 on Thursday, the ministry said.

A total of 501,950 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.75 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

