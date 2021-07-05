COVID-19 cases surpass 165,000 in Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], July 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 165,405 on Sunday after 2,318 new confirmed cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.



An additional 35 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were reported in the Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 3,419, the release said.

The ministry said a total of 138,715 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 2.77 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the country, including 10,378 samples tested on Sunday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

