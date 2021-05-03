COVID-19 crisis: India receives 120 ventilators from Germany

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): India on Saturday night received a consignment of 120 ventilators from Germany to strengthen the country's fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The information about the humanitarian assistance was shared through the Twitter handle of Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, the Ministry of External Affairs and German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner.

"Collaborating with our trusted partner & friend Germany to address this global pandemic. Grateful to Germany for gift of 120 ventilators," tweeted Bagchi.

"Plane landed at 22:00, offloading almost done, RCI & MEA very helpful. Tomorrow saving lives at hospitals. More to come. Together we win!," tweeted Lindner.

As per a source, "120 ventilators (model PrismaVent 50) were received from Germany and Berlin will also send one mobile oxygen production and filling plant next week."

Meanwhile, 13 German Technical Personnel have come to India for installation and training, and a consignment of Remdesivir and monoclonal will be arriving soon in India, said the source.

The German agency would organise a webinar on virus sequencing with the Indian technical team. In addition, procurement from private German companies is also being made - 24 oxygen transport tanks were procured from German company Linde by Tata and Oil India Corporation Limited is procuring four oxygen tanks from German company Albatross, said the source.

India reported over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)