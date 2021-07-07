COVID-19: Dhaka's infection rate jumps from 3pc to 28pc in one month

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 7 (ANI): The COVID-19 infection rate of Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka has jumped from 3 per cent to 28 per cent in the last one month as fear continues to grip the city hospitals that they will run out of beds in a few weeks if the infection rate doesn't come down.

Dhaka district has recorded over 5,500 Covid-19 deaths so far. This figure amounts to 36.32 per cent of the total deaths across the country, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh extended the ongoing "strict" nationwide lockdown until July 14 in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

In a notification, the Cabinet Division said that the ongoing restrictions will remain effective until July 14 midnight. Bangladesh extended the lockdown, a day after the daily coronavirus deaths reached a record high.

It was crucial to stop hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients, Prof Md Morshed, pro-vice-chancellor of Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College told DT.



"As of (Tuesday), we had 60% of the Covid-19 unit beds vacant. It might sound like a lot, but I am pretty sure we will run out of beds soon if the infection rate keeps going up at this rate," he said.

Prof Morshed also said any further expansion of Covid-19 treatment facilities was unrealistic, as hospitals were limited by manpower and space as well.

Another 11,162 people test positive in 24 hours to Wednesday morning, with a test-positivity rate of 31.32%

Bangladesh yet again reported its highest single-day death toll, 201 in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, only two days after logging the highest number of fatalities.

The new record surpassed the previous high of 164 on Monday. (ANI)

