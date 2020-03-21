COVID-19 emergency fund will help those in need: Bhutan PM

Thimphu [Bhutan], Mar 21 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Saturday lauded the initiative of creating a COVID-19 emergency fund, saying it will "be of huge help" for those in need.

Bhutan has committed USD 100,000 to the SAARC emergency fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help combat the coronavirus threat in the region.

Modi on Friday appreciated his Bhutanese counterpart for the monetary contributions. "Gratitude to @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering for his decision to contribute $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund on behalf of the Bhutanese Government. It is wonderful to see SAARC leaders taking initiatives that are adding strength to the collective fight against Coronavirus," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Replying to Modi's tweet, Tshering said, "Thank you. The amount may be small but it is contributed with lots of prayers and affection from all Bhutanese for the larger interest of the people in the region. This noble initiative of PM @narendramodi will be of huge help to those more needy."

Nepal has committed NPR 100 million to the SAARC emergency fund to help tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the region.

On March 15, Modi, during his interaction with leaders of SAARC countries through video conferencing, had proposed the creation of a COVID-19 Emergency Fund based on voluntary contributions from all the countries, with India making an initial offer of USD 10 million for the fund. (ANI)

