Covid-19: Every Singapore household to get free hand sanitiser

Singapore, Mar 18 (ANI): All 1.5 million households in Singapore will be provided with up to 500ml of zero-alcohol hand sanitisers for free, announced Temasek Foundation said, as the city-state reported its largest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

The sanitiser can be collected from any community club from Mar 23 to Mar 29 or any one of CapitaLand's 16 participating malls from Mar 23 to Apr 5, the Foundation said, according to state-run Channel NewsAsia.

To avoid overcrowding, a specific collection date will also be provided to every household via pamphlets that will be distributed in the coming days. Residents must bring the pamphlet to collect their free hand sanitiser.

The collection time on weekdays will be from 3 pm to 9 pm, while the collection time for the weekends will be from 10 am to 9 pm.

For those who missed the collection on the specified date in the first week, they will be able to collect their sanitisers on any day in the second week, the Foundation noted.

In view of social distancing measures, the foundation stated that the residents will have to stand at least 1m apart from each other when queueing for the sanitisers. Health declaration and temperature taking will also be in place, it added.

When asked why the Foundation decided to undertake such a move, chairman Lim Boon Heng said: Temasek Holdings believes that a healthy society is good for business. When you have a sick society, people cannot work. And people cannot consume the things that you make. That's why helping the community to be well is part of the DNA of Temasek."

"So we are very happy to have this opportunity to be able to do something to work with the community to help people overcome this COVID-19 problem," he added.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Singapore's total number of cases of 266. It was Singapore's largest single-day increase and came just one day after a daily increase of 17 was reported. (ANI)

