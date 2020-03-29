COVID-19 : Former Maldives President Nasheed thanks India for sending food, medicines

Male [Maldives], Mar 29 (ANI): Former President of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed on Sunday thanked India for sending food and vital medicines to the island country during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nasheed took to Twitter to express his feelings, "A big thank you to the Government and people of India for sending us vital food and medicine at this difficult time,"

Earlier, the Government of Maldives had donated USD 200,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency fund created after the SAARC leader's virtual summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his thanks to the government of Maldives, "Deeply appreciate the contribution of USD 200,000 by Government of Maldives to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It strengthens our resolve in this collective fight against the pandemic."

The Maldives reported 17 cases of the coronavirus out of which 11 have recovered while no deaths have been reported. (ANI)