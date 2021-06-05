COVID-19: Govt extends help to Indian students studying abroad now stuck in country

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday asked the Indian students studying abroad to contact their OIA-II Division if they are currently stuck in India due to COVID-19 restrictions or have other similar issues.

In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, said: "Kind Attention! Indian students studying abroad but stuck in India due to COVID-19 and related issues can get in touch with the OIA-II Division at @MEAIndia."

Bagchi also shared two emails for students who are facing mobility issues due to the pandemic.



"Indian students studying abroad who are stuck in India owing to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and mobility issues can send their coordinates, that is, email ID and mobile number to OIA-II Division at Emails: us.oia2@mea.gov.in and so1oia2@mea.gov.in," MEA statement read.

This comes in the backdrop of problems being faced by international students owing to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by several countries.

Scores of students currently enrolled in higher education in foreign countries are studying remotely in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions and border closure issues. Some of them are even stranded in India.

Reportedly, Indian students who have received Covaxin or Russia's Sputnik V vaccine are being asked to inoculate again across several international institutes as both of them are yet to be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). (ANI)

