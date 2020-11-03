COVID-19: Hong Kong to extend social distancing measures for another week

Hong Kong, November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The social distancing restrictions that expire on Thursday will be extended for another week because the epidemic situation in Hong Kong has not seen a better turn, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said.

Reopening the customs between Hong Kong and the mainland without quarantine is technically ready, but it can only happen when the epidemic situation in Hong Kong is under control, Lam said at a press briefing prior to the Executive Council meeting.

Hong Kong has seen six local COVID-19 cases over the past week, three of which had an untraceable source of infection, meaning there is still a possibility of small outbreaks.



To strengthen anti-epidemic efforts, the HKSAR government will carry out virus testing among kindergarten and school staff, extend the service period of sample collection in public hospitals, and set up four temporary labs for free testing.

A COVID-19 contact tracing app will be also launched in the middle of November, allowing residents to scan QR codes at public locations, and be alerted if confirmed cases appear at these places.

She also mentioned her three-day visit to Beijing starting Tuesday afternoon, which will include meetings with four to six ministries on the central government's support in reviving Hong Kong's economy and the development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (ANI/Xinhua)

