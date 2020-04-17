COVID-19: 'Humanity First' campaign launched by Ahmadiyya community amid threats in Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): The Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan has launched the 'Humanity First' campaign in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and the rest of the world.

The initiative has been taken under the guidelines of worldwide supreme head of Ahmadiyya community Mirza Masroor Ahmad as coronavirus cases in Pakistan cross 7,000 mark.

A release by the community said, "In this context, activists of the Ahmadiyya community are distributing ration and other essentials including medicines and sanitizers in various parts of Pakistan particularly in Chiniot, Sargodha, Jhang, Rajanpur and desert areas Cholistan of Bahawalpur districts of Punjab province."

Activists of the Ahmadiyya community are also carrying out these activities in Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas and Karachi districts of Sindh province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahmadiyya community has donated 3 million rupees in PM relief fund of Pakistan and its cadres are also offering their services in the recently launched 'Tiger Force' by Pakistan Government to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

However, various extremists, radical and religious organisations of Pakistan have warned the government from taking any help from the Ahmadiyya community.

These organisations have appealed to the government and common people to boycott these welfare measures of the Ahmadiyya community.

Maulana Muhammad Ilyas, district Chiniot Head of International Khatam e Nabuwat, has issued a video message criticising Ahmadiyya community and projecting them as "sympathisers of India".

He especially mentions an incident of the 1965 Indo-Pak war and projects Ahmadiyyas as traitors of Pakistan.

Another Maulana has also criticised Ahmadiyyaas and urged people to defeat the ill design of the Ahmadiyya community.

Moreover, in a recent incident in Karachi, some people confronted activists of the Ahmadiyya community who were distributing essential commodities to the poor and needy people.

These people alleged that activists of the Ahmadiyya community were also distributing their literature to the people along with relief material and were in this manner promoting their ideology and trying to attract people towards them. (ANI)

