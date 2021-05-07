COVID-19: India 'grateful' to Switzerland for consignment of 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): India on Friday received a consignment of 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators and other medical supplie from Switzerland as the country continues its fight against COVID-19, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Taking forward our close, broad and longstanding friendship. Grateful to Switzerland for consignment of 600 oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators and other medical supplies that arrived early this morning," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, MEA's official spokesperson.

Earlier, Switzerland had committed to India that the Swiss humanitarian aid will send medical supplies to help the country tackle COVID-19 crisis.



According to the Swiss Embassy in India, the medical supplies will be distributed with the support of the Indian Red Cross Society.

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. (ANI)

