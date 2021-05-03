COVID-19: India receives 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir from US

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): As the United States continues to deliver vital medical supplies to India to support its fight against COVID-19, a flight from America carrying 1.25 lakh vials of an anti-viral drug Remdesivir landed in India on Sunday.

"4th flight from U.S.A. arrives carrying 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir. Welcome this support from the United States," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

On Saturday night, a flight from the US, carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India.

Earlier on Friday, the US deployed its first two planes carrying the initial emergency relief supplies including oxygen cylinders, regulators, and pulse oximeters generously donated by California, rapid diagnostic tests and N95 masks, according to the release.



Last week, the White House announced that the United States will be delivering medical supplies worth more than USD 100 million in the coming days to India to provide urgent relief as the country battles a new wave of COVID-19 cases, said the White House.

Under the immediate emergency COVID-19 Assistance, Washington is providing 1700 oxygen concentrators, an initial delivery of 1,100 cylinders, multiple large-scale Oxygen Generation Units to support up to 20 patients each, to India.

The Biden administration has also redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including the United Kingdom and Russia have extended support.

India is witnessing an unprecedented COVID-19 surge. The country on Sunday reported 3689 deaths and 3.92 lakh fresh cases. (ANI)

