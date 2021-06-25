COVID-19: Indian Navy ship carrying medical aid from Kuwait, Qatar reaches Mumbai Port

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Shardul, carrying medical aid from Kuwait and Qatar to tackle ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reached Mumbai Port on Thursday.

The Ship carried aid including 7,640 filled Oxygen Cylinders, two ISO containers of 20 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) each and 15 Oxygen Concentrators.

Earlier in May, a Kuwaiti ship arrived at Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai, carrying three semi-trailers of Liquid Medical Oxygen (25 metric tonnes each) and 1000 oxygen cylinders on board, to help India combat the coronavirus pandemic. External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed gratitude to the government of Kuwait for the much-needed oxygen to help ease pressure on the health infrastructure of the country.



India reported 54,069 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate dropped to 2.91 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry. The daily positivity rate has been below 5 per cent for 17 consecutive days.

The active cases further declined to 6,27,057, taking the weekly positivity rate to 3.04 per cent, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.61 per cent. With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 3,00,82,778, as per Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,91,981 with 1,321 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 42nd consecutive day. India witnessed 68,885 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 2,90,63,740. (ANI)

