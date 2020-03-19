Covid-19: Indians in Uzbekistan asked to 'be ready' for Tashkent-Delhi flight

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Mar 19 (ANI): The Indian Mission here on Thursday requested all its citizens to be ready as a flight from Tashkent to New Delhi will likely depart within the next 24 to 48 hours.

"Indian citizens who have approached the Embassy for returning to India- it's been informed that a flight to Delhi is likely to depart in the next 24 to 48 hrs. You are requested to be ready. Will update about further developments," the Embassy of India in Uzbekistan said on Twitter.

Uzbekistan has so far reported only one case of coronavirus infection.

However, fear is growing in Asia of the possibility of a second wave of infections from imported cases.

The Central government on Thursday announced that no scheduled international commercial passenger flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for one week in view of coronavirus pandemic.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 214,800 cases and 8,732 deaths have been confirmed globally. (ANI)

