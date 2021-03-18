COVID-19 infections rise to 142,190 in Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], March 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 142,190 in Myanmar on Wednesday, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

Myanmar reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and no new death in the past 24 hours, the release said.



A total of 131,751 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

A total of 1,263 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in the first week of last month.

COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

