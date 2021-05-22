COVID-19: Japan govt to decide on extending emergency declaration next week

Tokyo [Japan] May 22, (ANI): The Government of Japan is weighing an extension of the coronavirus emergency declaration beyond its scheduled date of May 31, according to NHK World.

Japan Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide says the "government will study the infection situation next week and decide on an extension by the end of the month." He again stressed the "importance of taking all possible measures to contain the virus," reported NHK World.

The declaration is currently in force for nine prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka.



The state of emergency will be extended to Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday, and last until June 20.

Some within the government have suggested the declaration for the nine prefectures should also be extended to June 20. They say infection rates have not sufficiently improved to end the emergency on May 31, reported NHK World.

As of today, Japan has registered 710,955 cases, and 12,119 deaths related to COVID-19.

Earlier on Friday, the Japanese government decided Friday to add Okinawa to areas under a COVID-19 state of emergency as infections in the southern island prefecture surge, while calls grew for tougher restrictions in Tokyo and other areas to remain in place beyond the May 31 deadline.

Measures including a ban on restaurants serving alcohol will be in place in Okinawa from Sunday to June 20, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a task force meeting. (ANI)

