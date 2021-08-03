COVID-19 lockdown in Laos extended till August 18

Vientiane [Laos], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Lao government has decided to extend the current nationwide lockdown to August 18 as the COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office, Thipphakone Chanthavongsa, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday that the lockdown will be extended as the COVID-19 situation in Laos is not yet fully under control and the situation in neighboring countries remained risky.

The current nationwide lockdown, imposed on July 19, was set to expire on Tuesday.



The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Tuesday reported 237 new imported cases and 13 locally transmitted cases.

Among the imported cases, 78 were reported in Lao capital Vientiane, 63 in Savannakhet, 48 in Champasak, 30 in Khammuan, 16 in Saravan, and two in Vientiane province.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos reached 7,015 with seven deaths.

A total of 3,616 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. (ANI/Xinhua)

