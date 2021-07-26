COVID-19: Nepal records highest single-day spike with 3,421 new cases

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 26 (ANI): Nepal on Monday recorded a total of 3,421 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day rise in the last one and half months.

As per the announcement from the Ministry of Health and Population, a total of 12,240 PCR tests and 5,032 antigen tests were conducted on Monday.



Nepal has been witnessing a sharp rise in cases of COVID-19 cases as the prohibitory orders are being lifted up around the nation.

There are currently 25,093 COVID-19 patients in home isolations, 2,815 in institutional isolations, 669 in ICUs and 166 are on ventilators across the country.

Meanwhile, Kathmandu Valley recorded 999 new infections in the past 24 hours. Of these, 677 cases were confirmed in Kathmandu, 197 in Lalitpur and 125 in Bhaktapur. (ANI)

