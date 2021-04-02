Covid 19: Pakistan among four countries added to Britain's travel ban list

London [UK], April 2 (ANI): Amid growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Britain on Friday said it would add Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, and the Philippines to its travel "red list", banning entry of people arriving from those countries unless they are British or Irish nationals.

"From 4 am on April 9, Pakistan, Kenya, the Philippines and Bangladesh will be put on the list, the government said, joining about three dozen other nations mainly in Africa, the Middle East and South America," the UK government said in a statement.





British High Commissioner Christian Turner informed that only the UK/Irish nationals and those with residency rights will be allowed to travel from to and from 04:00 (UK time) on Friday, April 9.

"Anyone arriving into England after that will have to book a managed quarantine hotel in advance," Turner tweeted.

Those who come to Britain from countries on the red list will be refused entry while returning Britons must submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels, Dawn reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University, so far 4,364,547 COVID-19 cases, and 127,006 deaths have been reported in the UK. (ANI)

