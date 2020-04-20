COVID-19 pandemic highlighted weaknesses in healthcare systems: G20 Health Ministers

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 20 (ANI): The G20 health ministers acknowledged that the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted systemic weaknesses in healthcare systems and vulnerabilities in the global community's ability to prevent and respond to pandemic threats.

The ministers held a virtual meeting on Sunday to further coordinate efforts in combatting COVID-19. During the meeting, the ministers addressed the need to improve the effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge and closing the gap in response capabilities and readiness. Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also a part of the meeting.

"G20 Ministers emphasized that people's health and well-being are at the heart of all decisions taken to protect lives, tackle illness, strengthen global health security, and

alleviate the socio-economic impacts resulting from COVID-19," read an official statement following the Health ministers meeting.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China in late December has spread to the whole world. So far it has killed over 1.9 lakh people and infected over 2 million people.

"Health Ministers recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted systemic

weaknesses in health systems. It also has shown vulnerabilities in the global community's ability to prevent and respond to pandemic threats. Ministers addressed the need to improve the effectiveness of global health systems by sharing knowledge and closing the gap in response capabilities and readiness," it added.

The meeting also addressed necessary actions to improve pandemic preparedness,

the importance of utilizing digital solutions in current and future pandemics, the

emphasis on patient safety and the importance of improving value in health

systems as well as antimicrobial resistance.

During the meeting, Harsh Vardhan highlights the effectiveness of imposing lockdown in India, saying "our case doubling rate which was about 3.4 days on the 17th of March, dropped to 4.4 days by the 25th of March, and is currently about 7.2 days."

G20 is an international forum for the governments of 19 countries and the European Union (EU). The 19-member countries of G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States of America and India. (ANI)







