COVID-19 protocols in Pakistan go for a toss as people rush for fake vaccination certificates

Lahore [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): Amid the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country, the Pakistan government is scrambling to maintain stricter protocols as reports of fake vaccination certificates have begun to surface across the country.

Pakistan is undergoing the emergency escalation of the nationwide inoculation campaign, where immediate vaccination has been made mandatory for all public and private sector employees, in addition to those wanting to travel.

Chaos has also been reported earlier at the biggest vaccination center in Karachi as hundreds of people rushed to get themselves inoculated against COVID-19.

According to ARY News, scores of people including students, labourers, senior citizens queued up outside the Karachi Expo Centre on Saturday, the biggest vaccination centre in the city after the provincial government announced to block SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens.

Expressing concern over the fake certificate reports, experts said that if people were left unattended for the vaccination, it could be the hole that ultimately "sinks the ship of Pakistan's fight against COVID-19".

The Express Tribune reported citing whistleblowers on microblogging site Twitter, immunisation certificates can be forged for anywhere between Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 at major government hospitals, depending on the value of the vaccine.



Some forgers, allegedly associated with the vaccination drive, have also taken to WhatsApp and other social media services to market their business. "Without any dose [sic.] Corona vaccination registration available verified by 1166," advertised once such service in a screenshot circulating on the internet, reported the Pakistani media outlet.

In view of said reports, authorities have taken action against more than four health department employees in Lahore and Shahdara.

Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in the country in COVID-19 cases due to that a smart lockdown in various sectors of Islamabad has been imposed.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad district magistrate, the movement of residents will be restricted in 27 streets in different sectors with a high Covid-19 positivity ratio, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed the partial COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the provincial government in Sindh as it went against the wishes of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

Pakistan continues to record a spike in COVID-19 cases as the country's total number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,029,811, while the positivity rate of the virus was recorded at 8.46 per cent, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country surpassed the 60,000 mark. On Friday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country was recorded at 7.79 per cent. (ANI)

