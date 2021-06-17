COVID-19: Quarantine exemption for travellers in S Korea only for those fully vaccinated with WHO-approved dose

Seoul [South Korea], June 17 (ANI): The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India on Thursday confirmed that under the new policy of the South Korean government, quarantine exemption for travellers from India and other countries will be applied for those vaccinated with World Health Organization (WHO)-approved vaccine.

"The new policy of the Korean government allowing quarantine exemption for the fully vaccinated in overseas countries will be applied for visitors with an appropriate visa for visiting immediate family members, or for the purpose of academics, public interest or important businesses," said the Embassy.

It added that quarantine exemption will be applied for those who are vaccinated with seven WHO-approved vaccines including Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covishield (AstraZeneca).



Earlier, South Korea's envoy to India Shin Bong-Kil, in an exclusive interview with ANI, informed that Indians vaccinated with double doses of the Covishield vaccine will be able to enter South Korea freely as South Korea is going to withdraw the mandatory two-week quarantine guidelines from July 1.

"The South Korean government has decided to withdraw the mandatory two-week quarantine if individuals have fully vaccinated. There is no need to serve a mandatory quarantine if the person took Covishield, but those vaccinated for Covaxin are required to serve a two-week quarantine," he told ANI.

The envoy said that the rule however has exemptions and does not include high ranking officials from India.

"We have seen that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Covaxin and if PM Modi wants to visit Korea at any point of time he can visit Korea without quarantine. High ranking officials, for example, if Chief of Army Staff India visited Korea, he does not need to be in quarantine," he said. (ANI)

