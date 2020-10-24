COVID-19 situation in Pakistan worsens

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday said that the COVID-19 situation in the country is turning worse, with all indicators turning red.

Health officials have briefed the forum about the rising positivity ratio, increase in hospital admissions and a spike in deaths, during NCOC's morning session today, reported The News.

"Forum noted that [it was] the fifth continuous day that positivity ratio is on the rise, which has now reached 40 per cent," said a statement.



"Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad, Karachi and Gilgit have higher positivity ratio along with other areas across the country," observed the NCOC.

The country's current case fertility rate has reached 2.06 per cent while the global rate stood at 2.72 per cent. It also noted that 71 per cent of total deaths were of males out of which 76 per cent were over the age of 50.

According to The News, a day earlier it was reported that Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate had reached to 2.58 per cent on October 21, its highest in over two months.

"NCOC is closely monitoring the situation. If there is no improvement in SOPs compliance observed, NCOC will have no choice but to revert to strict measures leading to re-closures of services," read a statement issued by the NCOC on Wednesday.

To date, Pakistan has a total of 324,744 coronavirus cases and 6,692 deaths nationwide. (ANI)

