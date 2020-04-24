COVID-19: South Korean embassy serves meals to over 4,000 people

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): With an aim to support India's effort in tackling COVID-19, South Korean Embassy on Friday provided meals to more than 4,000 people in New Delhi.

In partnership with Annamrita Foundation, non-profit organization, ambassador Shin Bong-Kil and other staff members of the embassy served meals and handed out fresh bread to around 1,000 people each at four hunger shelters.

The food was distributed while strictly adhering to social distancing rules.

"This was the part of the Korean government's #StayStrongCampaign implemented in India with the slogan 'Korea-India stay strong together'," read a statement.

"The budget of today's activity - amounting to 221,000 rupees - was voluntarily raised by the Korean Embassy staff to help the less privileged people of Delhi in these hard times," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3. (ANI)

