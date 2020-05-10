COVID-19 tally in Pakistan crosses 28,000; Sindh confirms record 1,080 new cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): As the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose up to 28,795, the Punjab government extended the provincial lockdown until May 31 with additional exemptions, as per the decisions taken during the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting on May 7, reported Dawn.

According to the latest information available on Dawn, 10,771 cases have been recorded so far from Sindh, while 10,471 cases have been reported from Punjab.

The coronavirus related fatalities in the country has risen to 636.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the province has confirmed a record 1,080 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Medical Association has urged the government to follow World Health Organisation protocols and implement strict lockdown.

"We think the number will definitely spike. According to our information, there are five hospitals in Karachi that have a total of 63 beds reserved for coronavirus patients. If this is the condition in a city like Karachi, then you can imagine what it is like in other cities of Pakistan," Dr Ikram Tunio was quoted as saying by Dawn, at a press conference in Karachi. (ANI)