COVID-19 tally in Russia increases by record 24,150 to 3,236,787

Moscow [Russia], January 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 24,150 to 3,236,787 in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday.



"In the last 24 hours, there have been 24,150 [newly] confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in 84 regions, including 2,613 detected cases (10.8 per cent) without clinical implications," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of cases has risen to 3,236,787.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is at 0.8 per cent. (ANI/Sputnik)

