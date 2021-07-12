COVID-19: Tokyo under 4th state of emergency from Monday

Tokyo [Japan], July 12 (ANI): Tokyo entered its fourth coronavirus state of emergency on Monday. The measure will last throughout the Olympics and end on August 22.

The government has requested bars and restaurants not to offer alcohol as part of efforts to prevent infections, reported NHK World.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu said on Sunday that the government will consider providing subsidies more quickly to make it easier for pub owners to cooperate.

The emergency declarations and focused anti-infection measures are scheduled to continue through August 22.

The duration includes the Tokyo Olympics between July 23 and August 8 and the Obon holiday period in mid-August when many people usually visit their hometowns or tourist spots, reported NHK World.



The government is urging people to take thorough anti-virus measures out of concern that an increase of people's movement could spread infections. Officials are also concerned about the spread of the Delta variant.

The government also extended the state of emergency for the south-western prefecture of Okinawa and intensive anti-virus measures for Tokyo's neighbouring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, as well as the western prefecture of Osaka, reported NHK World.

The government has been pushing ahead with its vaccination drive to curb infections and reduce the risk of patients becoming seriously ill.

It plans to consider lifting the emergency declaration earlier if the situation improves and the strain on the medical system is eased.

Tokyo reported 614 new infections on Sunday, up 96 from a week ago.

New daily cases in the capital have been up week-on-week for 22 straight days, reported NHK World. (ANI)

